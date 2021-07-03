Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.41. 483,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,241. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.87 and a one year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

