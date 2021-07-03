Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 212,817 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Trimble worth $106,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,236,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 150.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $120,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 46.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

