Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 91,364 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,647.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.