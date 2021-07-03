The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

NYSE TTC traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $111.25. 267,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,512. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.28. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

