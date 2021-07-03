Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.44 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.