Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Workiva by 32.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,336,378.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.43. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $115.72.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

