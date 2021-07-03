Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 125,584 Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 125,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

