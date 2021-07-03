The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 864,955 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $124,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

SCHW opened at $72.80 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,485,147 shares of company stock worth $104,491,521. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.