Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 1,835 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $36,065,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 387.8% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 124,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $211.97 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

