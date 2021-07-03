Short Interest in Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Decreases By 30.0%

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FDLB remained flat at $$90.00 during midday trading on Friday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

