$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 108,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,983. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $339.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

