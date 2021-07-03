Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $24.20

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NKTR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 492,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.