Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Declines By 28.6%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ERBB stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,231,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577,648. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

