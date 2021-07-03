Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Declines By 28.6%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ERBB stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,231,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577,648. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.
American Green Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.