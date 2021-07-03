Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $70,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.28.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.