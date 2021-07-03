Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,481 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $106.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

