Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 82,835 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,551,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,835 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $307,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 46,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 366,435 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

