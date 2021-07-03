Cream Finance Market Cap Reaches $100.78 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $100.78 million and $6.67 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.50 or 0.00471624 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00755516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

