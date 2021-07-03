AnimalGo Reaches Market Cap of $9.62 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00755516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

