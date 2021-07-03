Vesper (VSP) Market Cap Tops $38.27 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Vesper has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $9.16 or 0.00026429 BTC on major exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $38.27 million and $885,247.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00044961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00134184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00170248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,637.46 or 0.99913856 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,336 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

