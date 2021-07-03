Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $671,158.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $671,158.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.92 or 0.00755516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

