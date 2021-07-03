Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,807 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 261,929 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

LUV opened at $53.66 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

