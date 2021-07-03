Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $158,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $435.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

