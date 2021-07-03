Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

