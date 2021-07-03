Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 38,442 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

