Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 447,775 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 447,775 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 215,409 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 129.2% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 283,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE MT opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

