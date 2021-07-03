Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.12 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $762,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,188,220.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Upwork stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.