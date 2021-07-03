Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Olin by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Olin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.00 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

