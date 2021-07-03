Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 34,592 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,592 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,832,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

X opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

