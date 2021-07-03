Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.73. 16,552,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,253,314. The stock has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.