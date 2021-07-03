Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $200.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

