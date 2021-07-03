The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

