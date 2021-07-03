The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 3.4% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $98.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.