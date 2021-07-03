Cunning Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 1,075 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI stock traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,551.96. 144,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,810. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,437.68. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.