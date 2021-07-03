Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $511,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

SPCE traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 135,686,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,237,472. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.