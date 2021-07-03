CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 69,066.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

