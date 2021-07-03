Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 36,400 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management makes up about 0.6% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PZN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 20,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,489. The firm has a market cap of $801.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

