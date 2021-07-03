CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $503,000 Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agora by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agora by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

API has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

API stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 600,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.31. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

