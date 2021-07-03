Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Olympic Steel accounts for approximately 0.2% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Olympic Steel by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 109,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,966. The company has a market cap of $329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.67. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $463.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

