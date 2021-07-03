Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of Kellogg worth $216,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 86,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,482. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

