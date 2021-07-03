Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $188,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $173.20 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.59.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of research analysts have commented on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.