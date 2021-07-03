Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 645,810 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $222,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $126.25 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,611,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.