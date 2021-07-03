Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.16. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

