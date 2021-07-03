Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHI opened at $15.43 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

