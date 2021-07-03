Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.58.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
