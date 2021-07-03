RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OPP opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

