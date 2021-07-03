Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 62.2% in June

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ESALY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,448. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
