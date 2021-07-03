Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 62.2% in June

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,448. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. Eisai has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

