Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Grows By 63.7%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.
