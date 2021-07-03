Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDNF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LNDNF remained flat at $$36.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $36.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

