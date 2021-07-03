Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $502.46 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $550,448.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $502.46 or 0.01449278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008097 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,088 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CYCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.