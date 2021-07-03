Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$390.30

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$363.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CP stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$95.55. The company had a trading volume of 532,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$63.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$200.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$68.45 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

